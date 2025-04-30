Man shot, killed in the heart of Brickell; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the heart of Brickell.

Miami police said around 12:45 a.m. they received word of a shooting near the intersection of SW 1 Avenue and SW 8 Street. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He died on the scene.

The shooting happened steps away from the Brickell City Centre.

Chris Felix said he was walking around the corner to go to the bar Blackbird Ordinary when he heard a man and woman shouting at each other. He said a car then came speeding by and he heard gunshots. He said the shooter ran past him, dropped the gun, then stopped to pick it up before running off.

"It happened right in front of me. The second it happened was pretty quick. The guy went off and started yelling and then he shot, I heard about seven or eight shots. So then after a car just sped off and he ran across the street and went to the apartment. That's pretty much what I seen from there," Felix said.

He said shortly after the gunfire, he heard a woman screaming for help. Police have not released the name of the man who died.

A car in front of the city centre, which had a bullet hole in it, was towed away. It's unclear how it is connected to what happened.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.