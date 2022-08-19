Miami police officer, firefighter made disparaging comments following death of Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made.

On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car."

The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital.

Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The officer) is extremely remorseful for his comments...He never meant to disrespect our injured brother and would never intentionally do so."

A few days later, a second disparaging comment was made on social media by a Miami firefighter. He wrote in part, "Who cares about another dead cop" and "They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down."

He also wrote, "How many idiots I had to transport with Honor Guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated...(expletive) the police."

Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban issued a statement that read in part, "At this time we are conducting an investigation in the statements made...and the individual has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation."

Alexander Cardenas, President of the Miami Association of Firefighters Local 587, said in a statement they cannot comment at this time about the specifics of the allegations because the investigation is still open and there are many things they don't know.

"What we do want to make clear is that our firefighters and our Fire Department fully support our police. As City of Miami firefighters, we work alongside hardworking police officers every day to keep our City safe, and greatly respect their work and sacrifice," he wrote. "We stand in solidarity and in mourning with our brothers and sisters in blue."