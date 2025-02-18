Miami police crack down on jaywalking to prevent deadly accidents

MIAMI - With pedestrian deaths climbing in Miami, police are ramping up efforts to educate the public about the dangers of jaywalking.

So far this year, eight pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in the city, two of whom have died, according to Miami police. Last year, 45 pedestrians were hit, and 19 lost their lives.

To combat the problem, officers took to the streets Tuesday, using loudspeakers and personal interactions to remind pedestrians of the importance of using designated crosswalks.

"We've seen many pedestrians and cyclists injured, and unfortunately, some have lost their lives because of jaywalking, crossing outside of designated areas," said Miami Police Public Information Officer Freddie Cruz.



Caught in the act

At the busy intersection of West Flagler Street and 37th Avenue, jaywalking was a common sight.

A CBS News Miami camera captured multiple pedestrians crossing illegally every few minutes, including Jesus Ayala, who admitted he ignored the crosswalk because he was in a hurry.

"Unfortunately, some people are always in a rush," Cruz said. "But those 20 seconds of impatience could cost somebody their life."

As Cruz spoke, another pedestrian darted across traffic mid-interview.

"That person is now speeding up, possibly distracted, maybe texting, and if a driver doesn't see them, the pedestrian could be at fault," Cruz explained.



A life-saving message

Police are urging pedestrians to prioritize safety, emphasizing that designated crosswalks can save lives.

"The message is: Do it for yourself. We don't want to be the bad guys. We can give citations, but a life is not replaceable," Cruz said.

For some, the message is sinking in.

"Next time, I will use the crosswalk," Ayala said.