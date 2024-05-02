Miami police chief speaks out about officers' response to house fire

MIAMI - Miami Police Manny Morales tells CBS News Miami he is proud of two of his officers who risked their lives to help a victim of an early morning fire.

Morales tells CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that they responded to the call to a home at Northwest 37th Ave. and 16th St. at 12:26 Thursday morning where a 54-year-old man was trapped inside.

The officers entered the home to try to save Rohel Escalona and they told firefighters where to look when they arrived there. The two Miami officers were taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke and were treated and released.

Escalona was rescued and authorities say he is in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital with 2nd-degree burns over 30 percenter of his body. His brother said he is worried that Escalona may have damage to his lungs.

Morales said, "This is another example of how Miami police officers are not afraid to put their lives on the line each and every day. They saw the building where there was smoke and flames and they went inside to see if there were any occupants inside. The protocol is in a case like that you do everything you can to save life and property and you have to jump into action."

Escalona's nephew Pablo told D'Oench "He's ok. He is feeling ok right now. He was sleeping in back."

Escalona's brother Pedro showed CBS News Miami the damage inside the home and said, "He was in the apartment with his sister and a child. They told me he is in bad shape. Imagine, he was burned. How am I going to feel."

He said he believed he knew the cause of the blaze.

"It may have been a short circuit in the lamp," he said. "He was sleeping. The apartment caught on fire. The fire department was called."

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said it was believed the fire started by accident and may have been tied to an electrical problem.

He said a Miami firefighter was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and was released after being evaluated.

He said, "The damage was isolated to two rooms in back. Luckily the front of the home was salvaged because firefighters extinguished the fire so quickly. The priority was getting him out to safety. We are grateful to the efforts of police in assisting us as they always do."

Sanchez said The American Red Cross was called to assist four family members. An "unsafe building" motive was posted at the home.