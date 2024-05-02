Man pulled from Miami house fire, three first responders taken to the hospital

MIAMI - Several people, including police officers, were injured early Thursday morning in a Miami house fire.

Miami Fire Rescue said just before 12:30 a.m., they received word of the fire at 3691 NW 16 Street.

When firefighters arrived, they were met by several family members standing outside the home screaming that a loved one was trapped inside.

Firefighters rushed inside of the home and found a 65-year-old man at the back of the house on the ground. They got him out and rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The man, who has first and second-degree burns over 30 percent of his body, was listed in critical condition.

Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez said two Miami police officers who rushed into the home to help the family were also taken to the hospital.

"They were evaluated on the scene and they were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and some smoke inhalation. Luckily they are in stable condition and we're grateful for their assistance. We also had a Miami firefighter who is also being evaluated at the hospital because he was the first arriving firefighter on the scene," he said.

The firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family of four who have been displaced.