Miami Police alarmed after 2 women wounded during Halloween block party

MIAMI - Miami Police tell CBS News Miami that they are alarmed after two women were wounded early Sunday during a drive-by at a Halloween-related block party in Overtown.

Miami Police spokeswoman, Kiera Delva tells CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench "It is extremely alarming that we have individuals out there on the streets who are armed and dangerous and they do things like this to hurt individuals having a good time."

"This senseless gun violence has got to stop," she said. "Thankfully we don't have any deaths to report at this time. But this senseless gun violence has got to stop. We need someone to come forward and give us the information we need so we can investigate and locate the persons responsible. We need the community's assistance. Somebody must have seen something."

She said a 40-year-old woman was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover. She said police later discovered that another victim was transported to the hospital by a witness to the shooting at N.W. 2nd Ave. and 13th St. The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Video from the scene shows nearly 2 dozen evidence markers.

Delva said, "At this time it appears both females who were shot were completely innocent victims who were trying to enjoy their time out at a party and unfortunately we have individuals like this who take advantage of a situation where people are trying to have a good time and they just ruin it for everybody."

Delva said police so far do not have a motive or a description of a shooter or getaway vehicle to release. Anyone who can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Authorities say shootings at Halloween-related parties nationwide across the U.S. have claimed at least 11 lives and left at least 70 people wounded.

Also just before 3 a.m. in Ybor City in Tampa on Sunday, two people were killed and 16 others were hurt during a fight between two groups,. According to authorities. One person who lost his life was a 14-year-old boy. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Delva said as a routine measure, Miami Police would be stepping up their patrols on Halloween.

She said, "What I can assure the community is that morning, afternoon and nighttime officers are going to be patrolling the area during Halloween and are going to be providing high visibility throughout different parts of the community."

Delva also offered some safety tips.

She said "We want people to be very vigilant and monitor your surroundings. You may happen to see some sort of suspicious activity taking place. Do not disregard that. Please contact 911 and report this immediately so we can investigate and prevent any tragedies from happening."

She also said "Make sure when you go out, you are on the same page. Try not to leave a group setting and stay together."