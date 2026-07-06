Miami opens donation drop-off site as aid efforts expand for Venezuela earthquake victims

The City of Miami has opened a new donation drop-off site to support relief efforts for people affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

City Commissioner Rolando Escalona announced the new collection site in partnership with the Miami Marlins. Donations can be dropped off at West Lot No. 2 at loanDepot Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the week.

"We have to make sure that we get them what they need in order for them to move forward," Escalona said.

Mayor Eileen Higgins said the city is coordinating with the U.S. Department of State to help ensure donated supplies reach those who need them.

"We all know there is a regime in Venezuela that we cannot trust, but we are working with our Department of State to make sure that our supplies get to where they need to go," Higgins said.

Meanwhile, relief efforts continue at the Global Empowerment Mission's warehouse in Doral, where volunteers say donations have continued to arrive in large numbers.

"This is the biggest outpouring we've seen, and even on the July Fourth holiday, people were lining up trying to come in and help," said Kimberly Bentley, the Global Empowerment Mission's director of emergency response.

Bentley encouraged supporters to consider making monetary donations, saying they provide the organization with the flexibility to respond as conditions change.

"Every day, the needs change, and as they evolve, monetary donations allow us to accommodate accordingly," she said.

Video from Caracas showed earthquake survivors living in tents as aid supplied by the Miami-based organization was distributed.

"All these tents here, these orange and blue ones, these all come from Miami. Thank you, Miami," one volunteer said in the video.

Despite suffering injuries to both of his hands, one Venezuelan survivor offered a message of appreciation: "Love you. Thank you."