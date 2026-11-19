Nick Garcia has been waiting for this day for 13 years. He said it took three hours to download the game.

CBS News Miami was there as he drove into Vice City for the first time in "Grand Theft Auto VI."

The sights and sounds are familiar, including construction cranes towering between downtown skyscrapers.

"I don't feel like I'm playing right now. I feel like I'm living in a dream," Garcia said.

In the game, the Florida Keys are called the Leonida Keys, Interstate 95 is named I-97, and drivers use Vice Pass instead of SunPass.

Garcia immediately recognized a section of the map replicating Bayside Marketplace.

"I used to skateboard under those tarps right over there. And it's still there in Bayside," Garcia said.

The Miami native said his first playthrough gives him a new way to look at his hometown.

"I feel like I'm rediscovering it sometimes when I'm playing the game," Garcia said.

According to Sensor Tower, which tracks video game sales, "Grand Theft Auto VI" has already generated $1.8 billion with 19 million copies sold. Business Insider reported that the previous GTA game took three days to reach $1 billion.

The hype for the game has taken over Miami, turning the city into one big billboard with "Vice City" plastered across buildings, including the Kaseya Center.

"That's adding like a final kiss to the game, you know?" Garcia said.

The next stop on his virtual tour was Miami Beach, known as "Vice Beach" in the game. Garcia said he doesn't even need to look at the in-game map — he takes Biscayne Boulevard to get onto the game's version of the MacArthur Causeway.

"As I'm driving, I'm like, I know this street. That's how accurate it is," Garcia said.

Industry experts say that for "Grand Theft Auto VI" to become the highest-selling game in the franchise, it will need to sell more than 235 million copies.

However, Garcia noted one aspect of the game that isn't realistic: how light the traffic is.