Jennifer Alvarez was at work inside the building where the Miami Heat play when she scrolled her way into a video almost by accident.

The trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" — loosely based in Miami — found its way onto her screen. It included an image of what clearly was the arena where she happened to be at that moment, plus a few more city landmarks.

An idea was born. Alvarez got on her phone.

More than two years, countless meetings and thousands of hours of planning later, the Heat — having pulled off a collaboration with Rockstar Games, which developed and published "GTA VI" — were at the epicenter of the launch of arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. On Wednesday, the Heat became Vice City, playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-time-only court wearing one-time-only uniforms.

The Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, features signage for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin) Daniel Kozin

"We waited in the rain for two hours," said Paola Boivin, carrying her newly acquired Vice City jersey with Heat center Bam Adebayo's No. 13 on the back shortly after the arena doors opened Wednesday. "So worth it. So worth it."

Alvarez, the senior vice president for brand and chief growth officer for the Heat, said the team worked tirelessly to turn the building into a real part of Vice City. For one night, she said, fans weren't from Miami or Florida. They were from Vice City and Leonida.

"What we're doing is creating a crossover experience of gaming and sport in a way that no one has actually interacted with before," Alvarez said.

Vice City is the fictional center of the game, loosely based on Miami. Leonida is the state, loosely based on Florida. And the Heat have been known for their "Vice" line of uniforms and apparel since debuting the brightly colored, widely popular gear in the 2017-18 season.

An electronic billboard displays an advertisement for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Marta Lavandier

It was a perfect match. Vice meets Vice City.

"We thought: 'Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?'" Alvarez said. "It's the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title — 13 years people waited for this game. And we've been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017, when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There's just too much here, too many kind of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it."

The collaboration took years of planning

Every detail for Wednesday — the day before the official global launch of "GTA VI" — was thought out.

Miami-Dade County struck a $975,000 deal months ago to have "Vice City" atop the arena, a billboard of sorts for the countless passengers who will see it as they fly into and out of Miami International Airport. The game notes that the Heat provide to reporters before every game say Vice City. Doors to the arena opened earlier than usual, and once inside, some fans waited in line at various stores and kiosks for more than 30 minutes to buy Vice City jerseys. The jerseys were on sale for $120; by tipoff, some were listed on resale sites for more than $2,000.

The graphics inside the arena had "GTA"-themed twists, and logos on the jerseys matched what gamers would see in "GTA." Public address announcer Gale Nelson broke from the usual script, referring to the team as "Vice City."

Marjorie Chacon reacts after buying the Vice City-themed Miami Heat merchandise at the Kaseya Center, in Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, ahead of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game release. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Marta Lavandier

"We're all just running on pure adrenaline," Alvarez said.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he learned long ago that staying under the radar isn't possible in Miami — so when something like Vice City comes along, he embraces the circus.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's fun. It's 10x everything, and to have that opportunity in a regular-season game, I think is exciting," Spoelstra said. "I've never played the game before, but obviously I'm fully aware of it. And if they want to send me a console, I'll play. I'm curious now. I want to play."

There are elements of "GTA" within other video games. Later this month, the "NBA2K27" game will debut a special Vice City Edition with Adebayo on the cover.

"The culture of Miami is special and getting to see everyone experience that through the game is what's so exciting," Adebayo said.

The Heat's contribution to the GTA launch

Heat players, as a gift from Rockstar, got custom "GTA VI" consoles, controllers and the actual game on Tuesday, a thank-you for their part in the launch. The jerseys that the team were wearing Wednesday were delivered to the arena earlier this week, and the design of the court was kept quiet until Tuesday.

People wait outside Kaseya Center to buy Vice City-themed Miami Heat merchandise, in Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, ahead of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game release. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Marta Lavandier

Milwaukee guard Tyler Herro, who spent the first seven years of his career in Miami and worked out Wednesday morning on the special court, already has the game downloaded.

"I know what the Vice City means," Herro said. "I know the meaning behind it and obviously, 'GTA' is one of the most popular games. My kids obviously won't be playing it — keep them away from that — but it's a big opportunity for the city to welcome 'GTA VI.' Obviously, I'll be playing the game. I got to see what that's about."

The Heat launched a Vice City merchandise collection on Oct. 2; 30% of those orders have come from outside the U.S. ("We're shipping to 60 countries," Alvarez said.) Even the fast-food places that are seen in the video game — Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell — have come to life at Heat games in recent weeks. The Heat offer arena tours to people when the team isn't playing; Alvarez said fans who come to those, without fail, ask if Burger Shot is open.

"And we're like, 'We're sorry, it's only open for games and events,'" Alvarez said. "This is global appeal. My hope is they come to a Heat game because we're a way for them to experience Vice City in a way they haven't been able to. So, it's my job to make their game experience unforgettable."

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