Grand Theft Auto VI fans spot well over 100 iconic Miami locations inside trailer ahead of likely historic release

From replicas of South Beach, PortMiami, Wynwood and the Everglades, Miami is unmistakably the influence of Vice City.

Gamers worldwide have dissected nearly every frame of Grand Theft Auto VI's trailers and official screenshots. So far, well over 100 locations have been spotted in Vice City that mirror what's in the Magic City.

A pause of gameplay in the Extended Look has an undeniable resemblance to 15th St. and Biscayne in Downtown Miami.

And if you're a true Miami local, you'll recognize the replicated overhead walkway that connects to the Metromover stop.

It gets even more intrinsic on what looks like Ocean Drive, where Miami Beach's Breakwater Hotel appears in Vice City as the Hotel Boardwalk.

In the distance, a dupe of the Hotel Victor South Beach can be seen. Its name is a nod to the building's real-life history.

"They called it the Dixon Hotel," says Julie Fornary. "Hotel Victor South Beach was built by L. Murray Dixon in 1937 and he was a prolific architect," says Julie Fornary, Miami Design Preservation League "He built a lot of buildings we're so famous for."

Fornary has been spotting all of the game's distinctly Art Deco details. It's a style that came to Miami nearly a century ago.

Here's another in-game nod to Miami Beach's Art Deco, side by side with Chase and 41st on Miami Beach. You'll notice the same red lettering and arches at the Wells Fargo branch.

You'll find Miami's modern designs, too, a replica of the Kaseya Center and the Bayside Ferris Wheel, officially called the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel.

But the game's South Florida feel is deeper than just buildings and streets. Vice City carries the same spirit that's been part of Miami's story from the start.

"Miami was founded by pioneers, by adventurers," says Fornary. "It's been popular generation after generation – different people at different times, and for different reasons. But they still come."

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19.