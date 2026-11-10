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Grand Theft Auto VI pre-downloads begin ahead of much-anticipated launch

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Austin Carter
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is the anchor of CBS News Miami at 9 a.m. He also serves as the Breaking News & Traffic Anchor on weekday mornings for CBS Miami and CW Miami 33.
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Austin Carter

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With just over a week to go until release, gamers can get a head start by pre-downloading Grand Theft Auto VI.

It's not early access – this means when November 19 arrives, players can jump right into the action without having to wait for a massive download.

Before you download, Rockstar Games says 212GB of storage will be required on your gaming system.

A website claims to estimate how long the download could then take and when you'll be ready to play.

It's called GTA6Calculator.com.

The website lets you enter your console, internet speed, and connection type whether you're using Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

It also factors when you plan to download, including the current pre-load window and release day.

Just keep in mind, those numbers are estimates, not guaranteed download times.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19th.

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