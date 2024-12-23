Miami mom turning pain into purpose after daughter killed by drunk driver

Miami mom turns pain into purpose after loss of her daughter in DUI

MIAMI - A Miami mom is hoping her heartbreaking story will urge drivers not to drink before getting behind the wheel this holiday season.

"I just couldn't believe it. I screamed so hard, I threw myself on the floor," Delia Foster said.

It was a knock at the door in 2016 when Foster learned her 24-year-old Rachel Foster was killed by a drunk driver on the Palmetto Expressway.

"The next time I saw her was at the funeral - and that's something I never want anyone to have to go through," Foster said.

This was just three weeks after Rachel gave birth to her daughter Savanna.

What felt unbearable for Delia and her family was about to get even more devastating.

Just a few years later, police in Texas charged Savanna's own father with murder in the death of Rachel's daughter.

She was 2 at the time.

"That was what I see as a domino effect of what happened," Foster said.

Delia vowed to transform these tragedies into something positive.

Delia Foster became involved in MADD

It led her to Mothers Against Drunk Driving - also known as MADD. They've been helping victims and families of drunken-iving crashes for decades.

Delia is on their victim's impact panel and works with DUI offenders to understand the damaging effects of driving under the influence.

She also goes to their yearly South Florida 5K run.

"It's something that gives me strength, that makes me feel like she is there with me," Foster said.

Delia's pain digs even deeper during the holidays. Her daughter was the heart of every celebration.

"She was the one pushing me. Let's bring out the decorations, let's do this and that doesn't happen anymore," Foster said.

December is worst time for drunken-driving deaths

Across the United States, the number of drunken-driving deaths in December are the highest they've been in the past 15 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2022, 19 people were killed in drunken-driving wrecks in Miami-Dade County and in Broward four died. Statewide 423 people were killed.

This is according to the most recent data available.

Delia said her loved one's memories and her mission will continue to live on.

"I know that one day I will be with her and with my granddaughter, that's what keeps me going," Foster said.