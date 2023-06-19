Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talks about goals if elected president

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says one of his top goals if elected President, would be curbing the federal deficit and dealing with immigration issues.

The 45-year-old Suarez, who is in his 2nd term as Mayor of Miami, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "I am running for President because this involves something different."

"I look different and I sound different. The message is one of positivity and inspiration and I am focusing on what I am for not, against. I am focusing on the big problems with this country."

The married father of two said, "Number one we have to get control of the deficit and number two we have to fix the immigration problems and number three we have to deal with the generational problems in China and I will try to solve all three problems."

"I think with the deficit I am the only candidate to cut the budget by 20 percent which is what we have to do with the federal budget. I am the only one who can make tough choices. In terms of immigration, we need to get rid of the log jam."

Suarez noted that as the only Latino GOP candidate, "This gives me tremendous credibility with my message in trying to solve this problem."

He said he would also stress his accomplishments while trying to boost his national name recognition and tackle the challenges dealing with the popularity of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

"Our foundation of success in Miami can be shown nationally. We have kept taxes low and created double-digit growth. We increased funding for police and have had the lowest per capita homicide rate since 1964. The key is I look different and I am different. I am the only Hispanic candidate in the field and I think I attract young voters. I think I offer something that is refreshing and solves problems and am not blaming other people for problems," he said.

Suarez, whose father was the city's first Cuban-born Mayor, said, "I see myself as the son of two Cuban immigrants who come to this country and were given every opportunity. I love this country and this culture."

He also said he is prepared for all the scrutiny that will come with his candidacy.

"You can't be a candidate for President and not expect scrutiny," he said.

Suarez is also speaking out about the $10,000 monthly consulting fees he had received from a developer to help with permits for a real estate venture.

He said, "Yes of course, I have outside income. Yes, of course it is allowed and the city attorney said it is allowed. Thirty-one out of 34 Mayors in MIami-Dade have outside income. So, it is very typical and I have had it my entire 13 year career without any ethical issues or blemishes. I have never used my public position to benefit a private party. I am never going to do that. I am always going to focus on benefitting my people."

Suarez says a key goal is getting at least 40,000 donors so he can qualify for the first Republican Presidential debate on August 23rd.