Eileen Higgins takes office as Miami mayor, pledging to fix city's troubled permitting process

Eileen Higgins made history Thursday when she was sworn in as the first woman to lead the City of Miami.

One of her top priorities, she says, will be reforming the city's permitting process, which she described as bogged down by excessive bureaucracy.

Mayor targets long-standing delays

Higgins addressed the issue during her inaugural speech, pointing to long wait times that have frustrated homeowners and developers alike.

"It is possible to build the homes we need by issuing permits in record time," Higgins said. "We have homeowners waiting over a year just to repair a roof."

She pledged to streamline the system and eliminate unnecessary delays.

City officials acknowledge problems

On the day Higgins was sworn in, CBS News Miami spoke with city officials responsible for processing permits at the City of Miami's downtown building.

Assael Marrero, assistant city manager, agreed that the system needs improvement.

"There's a lot of things that could still be improved with the permitting process," Marrero said.

Marrero and Eduardo Santamaria, the city's director of building, oversee permit operations. Both welcomed the mayor's commitment to reform.

"I welcome that tremendously," Santamaria said. "We're going to work with the mayor and her team."

Departments operating in silos

Marrero said one of the biggest challenges is that multiple departments operate independently, creating bottlenecks for applicants.

"One of the big problems that we have is that we have a lot of silos," Marrero said. "If you come to get a building permit with the City of Miami, you need to interact with a lot of different points."

Technology upgrades and assistance programs

Over the past five years, the city has transitioned from paper applications to electronic plan reviews. Marrero says that shift has helped, but more changes are still needed.

City officials highlighted initiatives designed to assist residents navigating the permitting process, including a Homeowner Assistance Program located on the first floor of the downtown building.

"It's a free service for all residents of the City of Miami," Marrero said. "When you come here to obtain a building permit, we hold your hand from beginning to end."

More staff and better tools

Officials also agreed with Mayor Higgins' proposal to hire additional staff and invest in more advanced technology to speed up permit approvals.

Mayor Higgins says reducing bureaucracy will be critical to addressing Miami's housing needs and restoring public trust in city government as her administration begins.