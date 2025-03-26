Miami Marlins unveil new ballpark food lineup for 2025

As the Miami Marlins prepare for the 2025 season, they are unveiling an expanded food and beverage lineup that promises to take ballpark dining to the next level at the LoanDepot Park.

From hearty meals to indulgent snacks and refreshing beverages, fans will find plenty of options that go far beyond traditional stadium fare.

A flavorful game plan

Executive Chef Alex Paz is leading the charge, introducing a diverse array of offerings aimed at satisfying every kind of fan.

"We're rolling out some really fun new food stations for guests this year," Paz said. The menu features everything from burgers and pizza to rotisserie chicken rice bowls and Cuban sandwiches, plus a new hot dog partnership with Sains.

The Marlins are also focused on keeping prices affordable.

A team representative emphasized their commitment to accessibility, highlighting the 305 Menu, one of the most budget-friendly in Major League Baseball.

Fans can also take advantage of a $44 family deal, which includes four hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks -- making it easier for families to enjoy a day at the ballpark without breaking the bank.

Local flavors hit the big leagues

Several Miami-based restaurants are making their stadium debut, bringing authentic local flavors to the concession stands.

Saul Geller of Dr. Limon is thrilled about the partnership.

"We're very excited to partner with the Marlins and Pepsi to bring the unique flavor of Miami," he said, introducing their signature ceviche as a fresh new addition to the lineup.

Meanwhile, CAO Bakery is offering a special dish rooted in tradition.

"This is our grandmother's recipe," owner Yvette Cao said of their yellow rice with shredded chicken and mozzarella, designed for the ultimate cheese pull with every bite.

A star-studded opening day

The season opener will be more than just a showcase for new food.

The Miami Marlins take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:10 p.m., with football legend Dan Marino throwing the first pitch.

After the game, fans can enjoy live performances from Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi, making for an unforgettable day at LoanDepot Park.

With a focus on bold flavors, local favorites, and affordable options, the Marlins are proving that sometimes, the best part of game day isn't on the field, it's on your plate.