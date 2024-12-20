Miami man wins top prize in Florida Lottery's "$50,000 A Year For Life" scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man received some cold hard cash before the holiday after hitting it big with a Florida Lottery "$50,000 A Year For Life" scratch-off ticket.

Moises Hernandez won a million-dollar top prize and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

Hernandez bought his winning ticket from Guerrero Market on SW 8 Avenue in Miami. The store received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $2 game features more than 8.4 million winning tickets and over $52 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $50,000 a year for life, according to the Florida Lottery.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.43.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery, they made up approximately 74% of ticket sales in 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.



