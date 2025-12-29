Miami man broke into apartment and touched victim inappropriately, urinated on him, police say

A Miami man has been arrested after police say he broke into a man's home, touched him inappropriately while victim slept and then urinated on him before fleeing.

Miami police said that on Sunday, they responded to reports that a man had broken into an apartment on NW 11th Street and had touched the unidentified victim.

Maykel Rodriguez Jr. Miami-Dade Corrections

When police arrived, the victim told them that he accompanied his friends to the parking lot, and when he got back to his room he couldn't remember if he had locked the door, according to the arrest report.

The victim then said that when he woke up, the suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Maykel Rodriguez Jr., was touching him inappropriately over his clothing, exposed himself and then urinated on him before leaving the room, the arrest report said.

Rodriguez then allegedly grabbed his clothes before he left the room and said ,"I know you," according to police.

The victim was able to provide a description of Rodriguez, and he was located after a canvas of the area.

Rodriguez was positively identified by the victim and he was arrested, police said.

Rodriguez has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery and indecent exposure.