Miami man allegedly attacks pregnant girlfriend, destroys phone: "You will not have this baby"

A Miami man is facing felony charges after attacking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument and destroying her phone as she was trying to call for help, according to an arrest warrant.

Officials said they were called to a residence in the 1200 block of West Avenue in Miami Beach early Wednesday morning after a woman called police from a neighbor's phone looking for help after a domestic assault that took place late Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that she was in a relationship with her boyfriend, who was identified as 21-year-old Jimmy Jesus Cabrera, for about eight months and had been living together for one month.

In addition, she said she was three months pregnant, which Cabrera was aware of.

Victim tells police suspect said "You will not have this baby"

The victim said that she and Cabrera had gotten into a verbal altercation in reference to her being pregnant and visiting the home of her aunt, but then the argument turned physical.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police that Cabrera began to strangle her with both hands, causing her to lose consciousness.

Cabrera then allegedly began to squeeze and hit his girlfriend's stomach saying, "You will not have this baby," according to the arrest warrant.

She then told police that when she told Cabrera that she was going to call the police, he became angry and destroyed her phone, according to the police report.

She said she waited to call police from her neighbor's phone because she didn't want Cabrera to get into trouble.

According to the police report, officers were able to take Cabrera into custody at his home on Thursday evening, and he eventually fully confessed to the crime.

Cabrera is now facing several charges including aggravated battery of a pregnant victim and domestic battery by strangulation.