Miami man arrested for allegedly setting his home on fire, hitting one of his dogs with a piece of wood

MIAMI — A Miami man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly setting his home on fire and hitting one of his dogs with a piece of wood.

Antwone Lavar Williams, 43, is facing the charges of first-degree arson and animal cruelty with the intent to injure or kill an animal with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, police and fire officials responded to an investigation for a vehicle fire near 8330 NW 22nd Place.

While conducting the investigation on the scene, Williams exited the home and became "irate" while refusing to secure his five dogs which were running lose in the yard.

Williams then struck the living room window, causing it to shatter before igniting a cardboard box of miscellaneous items and rubbing alcohol into the home, causing a fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and Williams then put out the fire by using a garden hose, according to the affidavit.

Williams was then being "very uncooperative" and stated that no one could enter inside his yard before he grabbed a piece of wood and hit one of his dogs in the head, stated the affidavit.

Officials with the crisis response unit and the priority response team then responded to the scene, where they were able to establish a rapport with Williams and agreed to secure his dogs before arresting him and transporting him to Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center.