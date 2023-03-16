Miami man accused of paying two underage teen girls for sexual acts

MIAMI - A Miami man was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly had sexual relations with two underage teens.

According to police, Mauricio Hernandez met a 15-year-old girl on Instagram. During a chat, the 25-year-old reportedly propositioned her to have sexual intercourse with him for money.

The teen told police they had sexual intercourse three times, twice at two different motels and the third time at Jose Marti Park.

Hernandez reportedly sent an Uber ride to pick her up near her middle school during school hours.

During the course of the investigation, a second teen was identified.

The 13-year-old also met Hernandez on Instagram and had sexual intercourse with him for money, according to the arrest report. He also reportedly asked her about other girls she may know who would do the same.

During a police-controlled chat between the teen and Hernandez, he reportedly asked her to have sex with him again for money as they had done before.

On Wednesday, Hernandez was taken into custody outside his home. During questioning, he gave a full confession, according to police.

He's facing a number of charges including human trafficking, sexual battery on a minor, and lewd/lascivious battery on a child