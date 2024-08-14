Miami man, 9-year-old boy die after boat crashes into Florida Keys seawall

Man and boy die after crashing boat into Florida Keys seawall

Man and boy die after crashing boat into Florida Keys seawall

Man and boy die after crashing boat into Florida Keys seawall

KEY WEST — A Miami man and a nine-year-old boy died after their boat crashed into a seawall in the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called out to a single-vessel boating accident in Marathon.

Preliminary information revealed that a 2018 Yamaha personnel watercraft carrying the 47-year-old man and young boy struck a seawall and died from their injuries, FWC told CBS News Miami.

Officials did not share what the relationship was between the man and the boy.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.