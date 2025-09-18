Miami Lakes man dead after dump truck rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike, FHP says

A 64-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike in Davie Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the man who is from Miami Lakes was driving a dump truck heading south on the inside lane of the exit ramp of State Road 91 to I-595 when he failed to maintain control of the truck.

The truck entered the inside paved shoulder of the exit ramp, veered to the right through two lanes and crashed into a barrier wall, flipping on its side.

FHP said the man was partially ejected from the truck due to his "lack of safety belt usage."

The exit ramps to I-595 from State Road 91 are closed as of 2:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.