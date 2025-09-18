Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Lakes man dead after dump truck rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike, FHP says

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A 64-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike in Davie Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the man who is from Miami Lakes was driving a dump truck heading south on the inside lane of the exit ramp of State Road 91 to I-595 when he failed to maintain control of the truck. 

The truck entered the inside paved shoulder of the exit ramp, veered to the right through two lanes and crashed into a barrier wall, flipping on its side.

FHP said the man was partially ejected from the truck due to his "lack of safety belt usage."

The exit ramps to I-595 from State Road 91 are closed as of 2:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue