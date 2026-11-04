At least 2 people airlifted after helicopter crashes off Key Biscayne, aerial video shows

Miami-Dade emergency crews say they are responding to reports of a helicopter that crashed into the water off Key Biscayne on Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but officials tell CBS News Miami that the helicopter, which may be associated with a company in Broward County, went down near Miami just after 11 a.m.

It's currently unknown what may have caused the helicopter to go down, and officials have yet to confirm if anyone was injured.

However, video showed emergency crews rushing to load at least two people into a medical helicopter to be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Another video showed what appeared to be a body under a yellow tarp.

The number of people who were on the helicopter at the time of the crash is still unknown. Key Biscayne police told CBS News Miami that the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has since taken over the investigation.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will provide updates when they're available.