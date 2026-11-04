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Survivor's family speaks out after helicopter crashes into Biscayne Bay

Two people were injured and one person was killed when a helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay off Key Biscayne on Wednesday morning. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water around after 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter went down as the occupants, who have only been identified as three adult males, were taking photos of boats near Bill Baggs State Park off Key Biscayne. As a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said that when MDSO marine units arrived after the crash, they found a Good Samaritan trying to help one of the victims and bring him to shore.
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