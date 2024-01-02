Miami is second least affordable city in the country for single woman, study

Miami is the second least affordable city in the country for single women

Miami is the second least affordable city in the country for single women

Miami is the second least affordable city in the country for single women

MIAMI - We all know it's tough to make ends meet. That's especially true for single women in the Magic City.

According to apartment finder RentHop, Miami is the second least affordable city in the country for single women. Every year it updates its "single index" to calculate the housing burden in the largest cities in the country.

In Miami, the average rent for a studio is $1,986.

The average income for a single man here is $56, 891 while a single woman average just $33,136. Therefore, the housing burden for single men is 41.89 percent compared to that for women at 71.92 percent, almost double.

New York is the only city deemed less affordable than Miami, with the average studio there costing $3,308. Female renters there must allocate 79.42 percent of their annual income versus 60.99 percent for single men.

RentHop found overall, single women spend 124 percent more of their income on rent than men in major US cities

In case you're wondering, Wichita, Kansas is the most affordable city. With a median studio rent of $565 per month, a single renter only needs to spend 17.65 percent of their income on rent. Other affordable cities include Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, and Seattle.