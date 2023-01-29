Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami International Airport concourse evacuated due to a police investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A section of Miami International Airport was temporarily evacuated Saturday due to a police investigation.

Airport officials posted on Twitter around 6 p.m. that the investigation impacted Concourse D.

"If you are traveling this evening and will be flying from CC D, please contact your airline for the latest flight info. Some areas in CC D can still be accessed through the checkpoint in CC E," they posted on Twitter


Officials have not said what police are investigating or how long it will last.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 7:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.