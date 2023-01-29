Miami International Airport concourse evacuated due to a police investigation

MIAMI - A section of Miami International Airport was temporarily evacuated Saturday due to a police investigation.

Airport officials posted on Twitter around 6 p.m. that the investigation impacted Concourse D.

"If you are traveling this evening and will be flying from CC D, please contact your airline for the latest flight info. Some areas in CC D can still be accessed through the checkpoint in CC E," they posted on Twitter

Officials have not said what police are investigating or how long it will last.