Miami homeowners could see trash collection fee increase

MIAMI - For the first time in 14 years the City of Miami could be increasing a service that many homeowners have considered effective.

"I think it's excellent, they're always here," said Sally Howie about the trash service in Miami, where she has lived since 2005.

In June, Miami commissioners voted 4 to 1 in favor of increasing the cap on garbage fees from $380 to a $60 increase for a total of $440.

"I think it's a reasonable request because it's been 14 years, so it seems reasonable to me," said Howie.

"I voted against it," said Manolo Reyes, Miami Commissioner for District 4, who opposed the measure, among other things because of people on fixed incomes.

"For those people, those households an increase of 60 dollars means a lot for them," said Reyes.

"I can understand if someone has a fixed income and bills increase, they're not going to like it," said Howie, who lives in Coconut Grove.

Damian Pardo, recently elected as Miami Commissioner voted in favor of increasing the cap.

"Unlike any other municipality, we're paying a much lower fee," said the commissioner for District 2. Homeowners in Unincorporated Miami-Dade pay $547 a year.

Pardo says the garbage fee in Miami not only applies to trash collection but also to recycling service and what is known as bulky trash – piled garbage from debris, branches, or when people remodel their houses.

"They're getting bulky trash pick-up every single week unlike any other municipality," said Pardo.

CBS Miami reached out to the City of Miami for a request for an interview, they replied with a statement saying:

"The level of (trash) service provided exceeds what we currently charge, thus the consideration of increasing the fee to $440 per household."

"The difference between the actual cost of service and what is charged to households is being offset by General Fund money. The possible increase would reduce the reliance on general fund dollars to support the delivery of solid waste residential services."

CBS News Miami asked Commissioner Reyes, "How soon Miami residents would actually see an increase on the garbage fee?"

"It's up to the administration," he replied.

Pardo replied differently, "The cap doesn't mean there's any increase at all, it just provides flexibility in the future should residents decide that they want an increase as opposed to losing services."

Both commissioners said there should be another meeting if the city does decide to increase the fee any time soon.