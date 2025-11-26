Miami home invasion suspect posed as officer during early-morning break-in, police say

A Miami man is facing several charges after police say he broke into the home of a former high school classmate and posed as a police officer, according to information provided by the Miami Police Department.

Miami police said two people were asleep inside their home in the 2800 block of SW 37th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Sunday when they heard a voice and woke up to a man standing over them.

One of the victims told police that she recognized the man as a former classmate from high school, police said.

According to that victim, the suspect, who was later identified as Carlos Adrian Soza, 19, said "I am Miami-Dade police. Cops are outside. We need to finish this," and tried to grab her.

Carlos Adrian Soza Florida Department of Corrections

She was able to kick Soza in the face and he fled the home, according to police.

Both victims then chased Soza, who dropped items like a water bottle, a vape, a measuring cup and a PlayStation controller, according to police.

One of the victims was then able to catch up to Soza, and a fight began. The victims said that Soza kept reaching into his pocket and may have been armed with a knife, and police were called to the scene.

The victim was able to provide police with a first name, age range and description of the suspect.

On Monday, police said the victim was shown a photo of Soza and she confirmed that he was the one who had broken into the home.

On Tuesday evening, police said they were able to arrest Soza, but he declined to provide a statement.

He now faces charges including burglary, falsely impersonating a police officer and attempted kidnapping.

Soza appeared in bond court before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer. Glazer found probable cause for the charges and gave Soza a public defender for his case.

Glazer ordered Soza to be held without bond and he she said he would have another hearing on Monday.

"You are ordered to stay away from the alleged victims," she told Soza.

She also said he should have no contact with them directly or indirectly, in person, through writing or the telephone, or through third parties.

Soza was also ordered to stay away from the victims' home.

The police report did not say what motivated the incident.