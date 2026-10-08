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Miami police ask for public's help in identifying hit-and-run driver that killed man riding scooter

By
Abby Dodge
Abby Dodge
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Abby Dodge has been reporting for the CBS Miami team since September 2025.
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Abby Dodge

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Miami police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man near Overtown early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street, according to investigators.

Police identified the victim as Scheber Elias, who was riding an e-scooter when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. He was found lying on the road by authorities at around 4 a.m. 

Miami Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Neighbors said Elias lived just a few blocks from where the crash occurred. They described him as a familiar presence in the neighborhood who often sat outside his apartment.

Investigators have released photos of the vehicle they believe was involved and said they are looking for a dark-colored Toyota Corolla, model years 2020 through 2025.

Police said the suspected vehicle likely has extensive windshield damage and possible damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching that description or has information about the crash is asked to contact Miami police at 305‑579‑6111. 

Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Steven Yablonski, Morgan Rynor and Ana Maria Soler contributed to this report.

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