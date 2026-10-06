Man riding scooter killed by hit-and-run driver, Miami police say
An investigation is underway in Miami after investigators said a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning.
Few details have been released by police, but in a statement to CBS News Miami, they said that they responded to reports of a man lying in the road in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street around 4 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they said Miami Fire Rescue was transporting a man in his 30s to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami with critical injuries.
He was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Miami police added that their preliminary investigation showed that the man was riding a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
The investigation is continuing.