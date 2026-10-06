Man riding scooter killed by hit-and-run driver, Miami police say

An investigation is underway in Miami after investigators said a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released by police, but in a statement to CBS News Miami, they said that they responded to reports of a man lying in the road in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street around 4 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they said Miami Fire Rescue was transporting a man in his 30s to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami with critical injuries.

An investigation is underway in Miami after police said a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning. CBS News Miami

He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Miami police added that their preliminary investigation showed that the man was riding a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The investigation is continuing.