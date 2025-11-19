Powell, Adebayo lead Heat past short-handed Warriors 110-96

MIAMI (AP) — Norman Powell scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 in his return from injury and the Miami Heat pulled away late to beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 110-96 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 against his former team, and Kel'el Ware grabbed 16 rebounds for Miami, which outscored Golden State 38-22 in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors, finishing a six-game, nine-day trip, were without their four highest-paid players: Stephen Curry (ankle), Jimmy Butler (back), Draymond Green (illness), and Jonathan Kuminga (knee). That group makes about $162 million this season. Al Horford also sat out after playing Tuesday in Orlando.

Brandin Podziemski scored 20 for Golden State, Quinten Post had 1,9 and Buddy Hield added 18. The Warriors committed 23 turnovers that led to 34 Miami points, while scoring only 14 off the Heat's 14 giveaways.

The teams combined to shoot 38.4%, the second-worst shooting performance in the NBA this season. Toronto and Atlanta combined to shoot 37.4% in the Raptors' 109-97 win on Nov. 7.

Adebayo missed Miami's previous six games with a toe injury. The Heat remain without guard Tyler Herro, who could make his season debut soon after offseason ankle surgery.

Golden State fell behind 20-4, its largest first-quarter deficit of the season, but rallied to take a 60-59 lead midway through the third. The Warriors led 74-69 late in the period before Miami responded with a 21-4 run to seize control.

Next up: Warriors host Portland on Friday. Heat visit Chicago on Friday.