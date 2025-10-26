Powell scores 29, Heat hold off Knicks in first home game since Rozier suspension

MIAMI (AP) — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 115-107 on Sunday night in their home opener.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 17 points for the Heat, who have scored 382 points through their first three games — the most by any Miami team to start a season. The previous high was 360 by the 2019-20 squad.

It was Miami's first home game since guard Terry Rozier was placed on leave by the NBA last week after federal officials charged him in connection with a scheme that allegedly helped gamblers beat sportsbooks on certain wagers.

Jalen Brunson scored 37 points and Mikal Bridges added 20 for the Knicks, who pulled within 82-81 on an OG Anunoby 3-pointer late in the third quarter. But the Heat responded with a 23-6 run over the next seven minutes to build an 18-point lead.

They needed that cushion. New York cut the deficit to 110-105 on a Brunson basket with 1:32 remaining, but Andrew Wiggins answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession to help seal the win.

The Knicks were trying to open a season 3-0 for just the second time in the past 26 years. They started 3-0 in 2012-13 and went 3-0 against Miami last season, scoring exactly 116 points in each of those games.

New York entered the night with a 61-33 edge in free throw attempts through its first two games. On Sunday, Miami went 22 of 31 from the line, while the Knicks were 17 of 21.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 18 rebounds for New York. Simone Fontecchio scored 14 for Miami.