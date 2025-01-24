Heat's Herro waiting to see if All-Star nod is coming

Tyler Herro spent All-Star weekend last year vacationing. He would very much like to have other plans this season.

And the Miami Heat guard isn't afraid to say that out loud, either.

Now that 10 of the 24 NBA All-Star slots have been filled for this season, and none of them by first-time All-Stars, Herro — having the best season of his career, by far — finds himself in a group waiting to see if this will be the year for their breakthrough. The 14 reserve slots will be picked by the league's head coaches, and their selections will be revealed on Jan. 30.

"It would mean a lot," Herro said. "Every year, I work hard to be able to come in here and help the team as much as possible. And I try to shape my game to help the organization and the team and do what helps the team. But as I'm working and putting all my time and effort into my craft, kind of my personal goal is definitely to become All-Star at some point. I feel like now is a great time."

The Heat don't disagree.

"This is not like an overnight thing," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think people only recognize if the scoring average goes up. But, you know, his skillset has been really been developing for the last three years. ... Now he's added some strength. He's defending better. His playmaking has gotten better, his off-the-catch movement has gotten better. He's putting a lot of things together."

Herro is on pace for career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and shooting percentage. He's been Miami's best player most nights this season, doing so after announcing during training camp that he'll be all business — and has lived up to that vow.

"Everyone knows how I feel about myself, my game, my ability and my capability," Herro said. "Maybe I wasn't ready before. But now, my mental side is totally different. And I see the results."

A look at some other players who may be in line for their first All-Star Game appearance:

OK, let's just go ahead and save all the suspense. There's no possible way the coaches are leaving Wembanyama off the All-Star team. "Just like everything, it's a byproduct of collective results," Wembanyama said. "And the individual rewards will come."

The Pistons haven't had an All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2019. Cunningham has done enough to end that drought, averaging 24.6 points and 9.4 assists so far this season as Detroit has gone from doormat to playoff hopeful.

The Cavs are 36-7, lead the Eastern Conference by a big margin and will have Kenny Atkinson and the rest of their coaching staff at All-Star weekend as one of the perks of having the best record in the East. Donovan Mitchell getting picked as a starter was an easy call. Mobley getting picked as a reserve — almost 19 points and nine rebounds per game, plus a defensive anchor — would be the right call.

At more than 23 points per game, the 31-year-old is having the best season of his career and he's been downright explosive at times this season for the Clippers. It'll be tough to get him into the seven remaining spots for Western Conference players, but he merits a serious look.

It's only a matter of time before Sengün gets to the All-Star Game. Averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game so far this season might be enough to get it done — but again, that West reserve ballot will be tough to crack.

A 20-5-5 guy for the Thunder who is blossoming alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams has most definitely stepped up this season. It would frankly be wrong if the Thunder didn't get at least two All-Stars this season.