Miami Heat set to take on Chicago Bulls in Eastern Conference regular-season opener

MIAMI - The Heat is back on Wednesday, as the Miami Heat are scheduled to kick off their 2022-23 regular season against the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat return this season with their roster looking almost identical as it did last season.

In five preseason games, the Heat finished with a commanding 4-1 record.

Finishing last season with a 53-29 regular-season record, the Heat are looking to duplicate last season's success.

Miami fell one game short of reaching the team's sixth NBA Finals after the Boston Celtics defeated the Heat in a thrilling seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series.

For the Bulls, they are looking to be back in the hunt for in Eastern Conference after being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

They will be without guard Zach Lavine for Wednesday's game, as he has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and center Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are also listed as out for the Heat.

In four games against Chicago last season, the Heat went 4-0.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from the FTX Arena.