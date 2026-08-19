Spotty afternoon storms expected to bring some relief after Miami's all-time 100-degree record

Record heat is possible this Wednesday as highs could reach the upper 90s. It will not be quite as hot Wednesday as it was Tuesday.

Miami hit an all-time record high of 100 degrees Tuesday. The only other time Miami reached 100 degrees was back in 1942. Fort Lauderdale tied its record Tuesday with a high of 98 degrees.

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 saw record highs in Miami and a tie for its record high temperature in Fort Lauderdale. CBS News Miami

Another Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to heat index values of 105 to 112 degrees. There is a major to extreme heat-related health risk across South Florida on Wednesday. Heat illness is likely without proper cooling and hydration. Some areas will see little to no relief overnight.

Wednesday, August, 19, 2026 could see record heat as well, but it won't be as extreme as Tuesday's numbers. CBS News Miami

The difference on Wednesday is that some rain will return later to provide a bit of relief as the sea breeze develops. Spotty showers and storms move in this afternoon into the evening. The wet weather will help lower temperatures a little. There is a low risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches and no advisories or alerts for boaters.

Temperatures set for Wednesday, August 19, 2026 to Tuesday, August 25, 2026 CBS News Miami

Moisture increases late week into the weekend, raising rain chances. Highs climb to the low 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the potential for scattered storms every day.

Rain chances for Wednesday, August 19, 2026 to Tuesday, August 25, 2026 CBS News Miami

Tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days.