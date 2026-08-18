Next Weather Alert: Dangerous heat peaks in South Florida Tuesday afternoon with no rain or breeze in sight

A Next Weather Alert is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday as dangerous heat builds across South Florida, with feels-like temperatures expected to climb as high as 112 degrees.

A west wind will keep the metro area under the heat Tuesday, preventing the ocean breeze from developing along the coast. Without that daily cooling influence, temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s this afternoon.

The high temperature has a real shot at reaching 99 degrees, just one degree shy of the city's all-time record high of 100 degrees, set on July 21, 1942.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Tuesday, August 18, 2026 for dangerous heat conditions without any relief from storms or ocean breeze all over South Florida. CBS News Miami

Adding to the concern, no rain is expected Tuesday. Typically, afternoon storms help cool things down, but with dry air and a west wind in place, there will be no relief from showers or storms Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of high heat and high humidity will push heat index values into the danger zone. According to Next Weather's heat index forecast, values will climb quickly through the morning, reaching the danger range by early afternoon and peaking near 110 degrees between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Heat index readings are expected to stay elevated into the evening hours before gradually easing after sunset.

The feels-like temperatures on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, could reach 110 degrees across South Florida. CBS News Miami

Health officials urge families to take precautions during the hottest part of the day. Recommendations include staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors, taking frequent breaks in air conditioning, and checking on children, pets, and elderly neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Looking ahead, there is relief in sight. The Next Weather forecast expects a pattern change later this week that will allow afternoon thunderstorms to return to the forecast, including areas along the coast. Those storms should provide at least some afternoon relief from the heat, along with much-needed rainfall for the region.

Until then, South Florida should brace for another day of dangerous heat, with little to stop temperatures and humidity from climbing toward the upper end of the scale Tuesday afternoon.