Miami Music Week brings high-energy beats and artistic performances to the city

This week, electronic dance music lovers from around the world will immerse themselves in the energy of Miami Music Week.

From deep house and techno to drum and bass, every genre of EDM finds its place in the city's pulsating nightlife. But the event isn't just about the music—it's a celebration of creativity, bringing together visual artists, dancers and performers who help bring the scene to life.

"You have to really have the passion," said performance artist Ricardo Ralph Lopez, who will be lighting up Miami Music Week with his electrifying stage acts. "A very important part is also the interaction, so after performing on stage, we like to see the crowd to create a moment with the guests."

Lopez has performed alongside major acts like Paris Hilton and Swedish House Mafia and co-produces events during Art Basel Miami and New York Fashion Week through Nolcha Shows, where he is a co-partner. His performances merge high-energy dance with stunning, custom-designed costumes.

Bringing the art of performance to the stage

Lopez works with seamstresses and designers to create one-of-a-kind performance pieces, sometimes taking months to craft intricate looks.

"We exchange ideas and come up with a plan to create a specific costume," he said.

Joining him in Miami Music Week's artistic showcase is professional dancer Chloe Kobra, a Miami-based performer originally from Southern France. With training in ballet, contemporary dance, jazz and hip-hop, Kobra has become a well-known figure in the EDM scene for her expressive, high-energy performances.

"They see us with glitter, beautiful costumes and dancing, but they don't see everything behind it," Kobra said. "The preparation—you have to be 100 percent in it. You sleep with it, you eat with it, you network with it, you think it. It's everything."

A year-round effort for a high-energy week

For Tyler Newell, director of marketing at Hyde Beach at SLS Hotel, Miami Music Week is a massive undertaking that requires year-round planning. He curates a lineup of 50 artists to perform at SLS Hyde Beach, each bringing their own sound and energy.

"This is my favorite part of the year," Newell said. "Miami Music Week is one of the pinnacle cultural events in Miami. We welcome over 5,000 music lovers—it's high-energy, 12-hour-long days filled with music and immersive experiences."

Lopez, who also performs internationally at Blue Marlin Ibiza in Spain and Bushido by Buddha-Bar in Bahrain, said Miami Music Week is a unique fusion of industries.

"We merge finance, tech, fashion and art and that creates a very special energy," he said.

Miami Music Week runs March 25-30, with more than 200 events across multiple venues. While it falls under the Ultra Music Festival banner, all events are independently run, offering a city-wide celebration of music and artistry.