Teenager among 2 killed in Miami Gardens triple shooting, police say

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after police say a triple shooting at a house party has left two people dead, including a teenager.

Miami Gardens police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of NW 175th Street and NW 19th Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those victims was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, and two other victims were airlifted to a hospital.

Police said two of the victims, including a teenager, died.

Miami Gardens police said the preliminary investigation showed that a house party was taking place at an Airbnb when three men wearing ski masks entered the home and started shooting.

Police said the three men fled the scene after the shooting, and they are currently searching for them.

No other information was available.

