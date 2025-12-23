Masked gunmen kill two in shooting at Miami Gardens rental Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting at a short‑term rental in Miami Gardens after three masked men stormed a house party and opened fire, killing a teen and a man and injuring another person. About 30 people were inside when the gunmen burst in, sending guests running for cover. The homeowner, who had only recently begun renting the property as a vacation listing, said she was stunned by the violence. Detectives are still working to determine how the attackers got inside and why the home was targeted.