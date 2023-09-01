Miami Gardens police sergeant suffers severed thumb during arrest
MIAMI GARDENS -- A Miami Gardens police sergeant suffered a severed thumb during an early-morning arrest on Friday morning.
Ring video shows officers wrestling with a suspect outside a home with guns drawn.
Investigators say they were responding to a call about an attempted armed burglary in the area and that's when the suspect ran into a home.
The video shows the sergeant following the man and then the house's iron door slamming on the sergeant's thumb.
It all happened along Northwest 177th Terrace.
This is a neighborhood south of Miami Gardens Drive near the Turnpike.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and resisting an officer with violence.
