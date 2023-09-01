Watch CBS News
Miami Gardens police sergeant suffers severed thumb during arrest

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Sergeants thumb severed in tough takedown
Sergeants thumb severed in tough takedown 00:43

MIAMI GARDENS -- A Miami Gardens police sergeant suffered a severed thumb during an early-morning arrest on Friday morning. 

Ring video shows officers wrestling with a suspect outside a home with guns drawn.

Investigators say they were responding to a call about an attempted armed burglary in the area and that's when the suspect ran into a home.

The video shows the sergeant following the man and then the house's iron door slamming on the sergeant's thumb. 

It all happened along Northwest 177th Terrace.

This is a neighborhood south of Miami Gardens Drive near the Turnpike.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and resisting an officer with violence.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

