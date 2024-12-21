Man arrives at Miami Gardens Police Department with gunshot wounds, sources say

MIAMI — A shooting investigation is underway after a man with gunshot wounds appeared just outside of the Miami Gardens Police Department on Saturday.

CBS News Miami has a crew at the police station, where yellow tape and law enforcement vehicles blocked off the street in front of the Aaron Campbell Jr. Public Safety Complex at 18611 NW 27th Ave. throughout the evening.

Sources told CBS News Miami that a white Nissan Murano stopped in front of the building for help just before 4 p.m., carrying a man in his 30s who was shot in the stomach and hand. Paramedics then took him to the hospital.

Investigators said the man was shot about two miles south in the area of NW 154th St. 27th Ave. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation as police search for a possible suspect. No one is in custody at this time.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Miami Gardens Police to find out more details regarding the situation.