Miami Gardens police chief denies racial bias in lawsuit by five Hispanic officers

Miami Gardens police chief responds to allegations of discrimination at the department

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt is rejecting allegations from five Hispanic officers who claim they were subjected to racial discrimination over three years.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that these allegations are without merit," Noel-Pratt said on Thursday. "Every decision I make, as difficult as it may be, is rooted in operational necessity and not personal bias. I do not operate in isolation."

Officers allege unfair treatment

The officers — Sgt. Pedro Valdez and Officers Juan Gonzalez, Francisco Mejia, Rudy Hernandez, and Christian Vega — are represented by attorney Mike Pizzi, who announced on Wednesday his intent to file a federal lawsuit against the city. He stated that the officers were unfairly demoted, transferred, and disciplined without cause.

Chief defends personnel decisions

Noel-Pratt said one officer was reassigned from a temporary federal detachment, which is not a guaranteed position. Another was transferred based on staffing needs and departmental goals.

"These decisions are not made lightly and they are certainly not based on race or ethnicity," she said.

City manager supports the chief

Noel-Pratt said calls for her resignation are "misguided and misplaced," and noted that City Manager Cameron Benson has reaffirmed his support for her leadership.

CBS News Miami reached out to Benson for comment but has not received a response. The city issued a statement Thursday saying it would not comment on the officers' claims due to pending litigation.

Lawsuit expected within 30 days

Pizzi said he stands by the allegations and criticized the city and the chief for not addressing the issues.

"I plan to file the lawsuit within 30 days and I will see the chief in court," he said.

Chief stands by record

Noel-Pratt, who has led the department since 2017, said she remains committed to fairness and accountability for all employees, regardless of race or background.

"My job is to hold every employee accountable to the standards of the profession," she said. "Federal lawsuits come with the title, and I am not afraid of a lawsuit."

She spoke at police headquarters flanked by a few dozen officers, along with Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss and North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause.