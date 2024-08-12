Petition demands Miami Gardens stop threatening residents over gravel and grass

MIAMI GARDENS - A group claims City of Miami Gardens employees are harassing homeowners over patches of gravel and grass in the city's Rainbow Park community.

The problem lies in swales along the edge of street pavement. Code enforcement teams demand better maintenance and makeovers. Those who refuse face fines. Dozens, though, are fighting back through a petition with more than 160 signatures.

"(Code enforcement is) terrorizing the neighborhood," Jack Cunningham, a homeowner said.

Allie Thrower, 87, bought her home six decades ago. Since then, she never felt pressure from code enforcers squeezing Rainbow Park homeowners until now.

"You got to do this, that and the other thing (or) they fine you," she said.

City employees deliver letters demanding people remove gravel in swales, install grass, maintain it, pour concrete or else, the homeowner said. Code enforcement teams also demand residents pay to power wash sidewalks, homeowners said.

CBS News Miami repeatedly messaged city staff starting last Wednesday. So far, no one has responded.

The Wallace family racked up two violations in recent months. The fines total $500. The family got one dismissed. The other is pending. They bought hundreds of dollars worth of sod and installed it.

Still, they get letters threatening more fines. The family worries about potential liens on their property if they do not pay fines.

"For us, I'm like we didn't buy (the swales)," Christine Wallace said. "I don't have to take care of that but they're telling us yes we have to and yes we have to maintain it."

Wallace is collecting signatures on a petition demanding city leaders hold someone accountable for the threats and end what she called harassment.