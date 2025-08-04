Miami Gardens mom faces neglect charges after nine children found living in "deplorable conditions," police say

A Miami Gardens mom is facing multiple counts of child neglect after police discovered nine children living in a home in "deplorable conditions," according to Miami Gardens police.

Officers discover unsanitary conditions

Police said they responded to a possible fight shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at a residence on NW 36th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they were directed to a home in the 17600 block of NW 37th Avenue, where they found nine children who appeared unbathed and "covered in filth."

Police said Ashley Jennings, 30, the mother of the children, was present at the home.

Officers reported a strong foul odor coming from the residence and observed feces and roaches on the kitchen floor during a welfare check.

Lack of food and overflowing garbage noted

According to the report, garbage was scattered across bedroom floors and spilling from closets. Officers also stated that the refrigerator contained no edible food.

Investigators concluded that Jennings "willfully failed or omitted to provide the victims with the care, supervision and services necessary," according to the sworn affidavit.

Jennings was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) without incident.