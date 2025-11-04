Miami Gardens McDonald's employee arrested for allegedly pointing gun at customers complaining over service, affidavit says

A Miami Gardens McDonald's employee is facing charges after being accused of pointing a gun at customers after they complained about the service, according to the arrest report.

Anthony Markeith Elliott III, 19, was arrested by Miami Gardens police officers for aggravated assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, officers were called to the McDonald's in the 4600 block NW 183rd Street about threats with a gun.

When officers arrived, the victims reported being threatened with a gun after arguing with a cashier, who was later identified as Elliott

The arrest report said the victims said they arrived at the McDonald's to pick up an online order and said they were waiting a long time for their food at the drive-thru window. They told police the cashier, Elliott, gave them "attitude and argued" with them. Both the victims and Elliott reportedly argued back and forth before Elliott said he would come outside.

The victims told police that when Elliott came outside, he flashed a gun in his waistband as they all continued to argue. At one point, Elliott reportedly approached the victims' car and pulled the gun from his waistband, pointing it at them in the car.

Officers spoke with the store manager about the incident, whose story coincided with the events.

Elliott was then arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. He made his first court appearance early Tuesday.