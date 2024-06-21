Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll to retire after more than 30 years of service

After more than 30 years of service, Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll heard to retirement

MIAMI - Captain Ignatius Carroll has been the face and the voice of the City of Miami Fire Department for years, but now after decades of serving our community, he is saying goodbye to the job he loves.

CBS Miami's Marybel Rodriguez asked Captain Carroll, " How do you know when it's the right time?" Carrol said, "I think you when it's time to go ahead and close a chapter when you put in a lifetime and lot of sacrifice into a career, and it's been over 30 years."

Iggy as we all know him was recruited by The City of Miami in 1989 and began his firefighter career at station 12 in Model City where he met with Marybel Rodriguez to look back at his career and the memories he made.

Throughout his career Captain Carroll wore many hats he began fighting fires rushing in to save lives while risking his own life as he did this Christmas night in 1995 when he almost died.

He then moved to the Fire Marshall's office and then to Emergency Management which led him to become the public information officer for The City of Miami Fire Department where he has been informing the community for more than 20 years.

"It has been great I think when you have people come up to you and tell you. Hey, I listen to you help me with teaching my child this you help save a life because the education you provided has been rewarding," said Captain Ignatius Carroll.

A rewarding career not only for Captain Carroll but also for his family including his younger brother who he inspired to be a firefighter.

"My goal is to get somewhere close to it at least so he looks back at his brother and says you make me proud," said Steven Carroll, his brother.

"The community sees him and he's responding. They see him on the news. He's been the provider for our family. He's been a great role model for our children. We are very proud of him," said Crystal Carroll, his wife.

"He's a leader he's a role model as our dad he's very supportive. We just love him. Oh my gosh we just love him," said Kennedy Carroll, his daughter.

"I am just in awe of him I am so blessed to have him as my son. He is a terrific man a terrific man" said Camille Carroll his mother.

A terrific man who is going down as one of the most notable and beloved service members of our community.

He says he is not sure what is next but for now he would like to spend more time with his family and get some rest. His son, by the way, will be following in his footsteps.