Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies: Game between Florida rivals could be thriller

MIAMI -- The USL Championship on Saturday will showcase one of its most highly-anticipated matches this season with Miami FC set to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a classic rivalry match.

The match is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Residents in Miami-Dade/Broward can watch it in the player above or on TV33.

Miami FC, fresh off their spot in the third round of the Open Cup, comes into this match with confidence and momentum on their side.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay Rowdies have been struggling in their last few games, having lost two and tied two of their previous matches. The team has yet to record a win this season, and the pressure is mounting for them to turn things around.

The rivalry between Miami FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies is one of the most intense in the USL Championship, and fans can expect an action-packed encounter that is sure to provide plenty of excitement.

The two teams have a long history of facing off against each other, and this match promises to be no different, with both sides determined to come away with a win.

With both teams possessing talented players and passionate fan bases, this match is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the season. The game is sure to be an evenly contest, with each team looking to come out on top.



CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.