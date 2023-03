WATCH: Miami FC soccer games live

CBS Miami and TV 33 are the official partners for Miami FC.

You can watch their games live when they are playing in the player above.

NOTE: If you are not in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, you will NOT be able to watch the games in the player above.

This season's broadcast schedule will kick off with Miami FCs' home game against Tulsa on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. The broadcast games will end on Oct. 14 against the Sacramento Republic FC.

Here is a list of the team's schedule:

3/11/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC FC Tulsa 5:00 PM 3/18/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC New Mexico United 7:00 PM 4/1/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Memphis USL 7:00 PM 4/8/2023 Saturday Tampa Bay Rowdies MIAMI FC 7:30 PM 4/15/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Detroit City Football Club 7:00 PM 4/29/2023 Saturday Oakland Roots SC MIAMI FC 10:00 PM 5/13/2023 Saturday Louisville City FC MIAMI FC 7:00 PM 5/20/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC San Diego USL 7:00 PM 5/27/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Orange County SC 7:00 PM 6/3/2023 Saturday Memphis USL MIAMI FC 8:30 PM 6/10/2023 Saturday RGV FC Toros MIAMI FC 8:00 PM 6/17/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Loudoun United FC 7:00 PM 6/24/2023 Saturday Monterey Bay FC MIAMI FC 10:00 PM 7/1/2023 Saturday Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC MIAMI FC 9:00 PM 7/8/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Phoenix Rising FC 7:00 PM 7/15/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Las Vegas Lights 7:00 PM 7/22/2023 Saturday San Antonio FC MIAMI FC 9:00 PM 7/29/2023 Saturday Loudoun United FC MIAMI FC 7:30 PM 8/5/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC El Paso 7:00 PM 8/12/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Indy Eleven 7:00 PM 8/19/2023 Saturday Hartford Athletic MIAMI FC 7:00 PM 8/26/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00 PM 9/2/2023 Saturday Indy Eleven MIAMI FC 7:00 PM 9/9/2023 Saturday Detroit City Football Club MIAMI FC 7:30 PM 9/16/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Pittsburgh Riverhounds USL 7:00 PM 9/30/2023 Saturday MIAMI FC Hartford Athletic 7:00 PM 10/7/2023 Saturday Charleston Battery MIAMI FC 5:00 PM 10/14/2023 Saturday Sacramento Republic FC MIAMI FC 10:00 PM