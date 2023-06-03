Miami FC to take on Memphis 901 FC tonight

MIAMI -- Miami FC will be on the road Saturday to play Memphis 901 FC.

Miami will be looking to create some momentum after coming off a hard fought 0-0 draw against Orange County SC. Motivated to get back in the win column, Miami FC will be rearing to go from the whistle.

Memphis 901 FC has been in good form recently and won both of their last two matches.

Currently positioned in 6th the USL Eastern Conference, Memphis has been led by midfielder Luiz Fernando, who has registered 4 goals and 2 assists in 9 match appearances. Fernando was recently named USL Championship Player of the Week after leading his team to a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he scored a late game winner despite his team being down to 10 men.

Miami FC will need to slow down Fernando and use last match's solid defensive result and midfield possession as motivation heading into the weekend match. With such a tightly contested league table, both teams will be sure to leave it all out on the pitch in a hard-fought battle.

Miami forward, Kyle Murphy, will be a point of focus defensively for Memphis, who will be keen to get back on the score sheet after being limited last match. Murphy will be looking to pick his fourth goal and win against his former club.