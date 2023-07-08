Miami FC to host Phoenix Rising FC during home game at FIU Stadium

MIAMI -- Miami FC will be home at FIU Stadium to take on Phoenix Rising FC Saturday evening during a highly anticipated matchup.

After falling to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on the road last week, Miami FC will look to get back on track at home and gain momentum early against one of the top teams in the USL.

Currently positioned in 6th place in the USL Western Conference Championship and coming off a resounding 6-0 victory at home, Phoenix have displayed themselves as a consistently solid side all season.

Hoping to replicate their recent road success on Saturday, Phoenix has won two matches and drawn three in the past month. Miami FC will need to be ready to go from the first whistle if they want to trouble a Phoenix side that has proven to be durable so far this season.

Phoenix is a team that has scored plenty of goals this season.

With a highly talented squad, Phoenix Rising FC possesses several key players who are capable of turning the tide of the game in their favor. Their attacking lineup combines speed with clinical finishing, making them a constant threat to their opponents.

Miami FC's defense will need to be on high alert to nullify the attacking prowess of Phoenix Rising FC. Their attack has been led by Manuel Arteaga and Erickson Gallardo.

Arteaga has recorded 10 goals in 17 appearances with three assists while Gallardo has recorded four assists and one goal in 11 match appearances. Phoenix is a team that looks to get on the score sheet early and force their opponent to play from behind, so Miami FC will need to bring their attacking firepower out early to control the tempo of the game.

Despite a recent dry spell in front of the net, the Miami FC offensive unit has been led by Kyle Murphy all season. Murphy leads the club in both goals and assists with four goals and two assists in 12 match appearances. Eyeing his 5th goal of the season, Murphy will need to be clinical in front of the net to help his team break down the visitors.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, Miami FC and Phoenix Rising FC have previously clashed on a few occasions. These encounters have often been tightly contested affairs, with both teams showcasing their attacking abilities.

The history between the two sides suggests an even-matched contest, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming match. The last time these two teams met was on April 23rd, 2022, in a match that ended 2-1 in favor of Phoenix.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.